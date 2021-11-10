State govt to merge DRDAs with ADCs

SHILLONG, Nov 9: With the Union Ministry of Rural Development issuing a circular to all states announcing discontinuation of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) administration scheme with effect from April 1, 2022, the state government has asserted that the staff employed under DRDA will be taken care of.

Principal Secretary of Community and Rural Development department, Sampath Kumar said that the DRDAs will be merged with the Autonomous District Councils in the state.

The circular issued by the Ministry of Rural Development said that state governments and union territories may merge the DRDAs with the Zila Parishad or Zila Panchayat. However, in the case of a state like Meghalaya which does not come under the Panchayati Raj system, the DRDAs may be merged with the District Councils or any other body as may be decided by the state government.

“Staff working in DRDA on deputation can be absorbed back into their parent department. Those who are on the rolls of DRDA may be absorbed by appropriate line departments or district planning and monitoring body as per their qualification. In case such fitment is not possible, they can be placed with the schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS),” the circular said.

Speaking on the matter, Kumar said that in Meghalaya, the subjects are clearly divided between the state government and the Autonomous District Council.

He also pointed out that there will be a requirement for the DRDA staff as they oversee implementation of all the MGNREGS programmes and supervise the MLA schemes.

The DRDA at the district level oversees the implementation of anti-poverty programmes. It also implements various other schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.