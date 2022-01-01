Trinamool twist to year of political frictions

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 31: A year in Meghalaya usually starts with a bang and ends with a whimper. But it was the other way round in 2021 with the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) becoming the state’s principal opposition party overnight.

The merger of 12 Congress MLAs led by former Chief Minister Mukul M. Sangma with the AITC, predicted by The Shillong Times, was the biggest political development in the state. What was perhaps not expected was veteran Charles Pyngrope quitting Congress and becoming the state AITC president.

The development followed the appointment of Lok Sabha member Vincent H. Pala as the state Congress president, the post that Pyngrope was reportedly angling for. The AICC had ticked off Sangma by not keeping him in the loop while appointing Pala.

Congress, which had emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 polls, was reduced from 17 to five MLAs. It frantically began sending feelers to former party leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, to return to the party fold. Tynsong had left Congress before the 2018 polls.

The grand old party also extended its “issue-based” support to the National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, of which arch rival Bharatiya Janata Party is a constituent. The BJP did not take the Congress offer well.

Eight of the 12 Congress MLAs who joined AITC are from the Garo Hills, Sangma’s bastion. It was thus expected for the Mamata Banerjee-led party to target the region for expansion after surviving a disqualification move by Congress.

The year saw the birth of a new political entity – the Voice of People Party headed by Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit – with the agenda of fighting money power and providing a clean, corruption-free government.

This preceded a renewed bid by the regional parties to unite for the greater cause of regionalism.

Things have, however, not progressed beyond the planning stage.

The NPP had been under pressure for much of 2021 because of alleged scams and irregularities, specifically in the power sector. But it wrested the Mawryngkneng and Rajabala seats from Congress in the October 30 by-elections while partner United Democratic Front retained the Mawphlang constituency.

The NPP’s Pyniaid Sing Syiem and Md Abdus Saleh won the Mawryngkneng and Rajabala seats. The UDP’s Eugeneson Lyngdoh, a soccer star, won the Mawhplang seat that was left vacant by the death of his father S.K. Sunn.

The April 12 elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) witnessed a neck-to-neck battle between the ruling NPP and Congress, which won 12 seats to emerge as the single largest party.

The NPP with 11 seats managed to form the Executive Committee with the support of three independents and one MDC of the Garo National Council. The BJP had won two seats.

The equation changes after all the Congress MDCs followed the Garo Hills MLAs and joined the AITC. This led to a dubious record for Congress; it had no representatives in the GHADC for the first time.

Ahead of the by-elections, Congress had lost Batabari MDC Ashahel D. Shira to the UDP after being denied a party ticket for the Rajabala seat. He contested for the UDP but lost to the NPP’s Saleh.

The NPP had a rough year as it had to deal with accusations of involvement in scams and poor implementation of schemes such as Saubhagya, illegal coal mining and transportation, diversion of PDS rice, anomalies in the MeECL and non-payment of salaries to the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan teachers.

These often led to friction among the coalition partners and James P.K. Sangma was eventually stripped of his Power portfolio.

The NPP and BJP were on a collision course over the sudden axing of Alexander Laloo Hek from the state Cabinet. The BJP’s Meghalaya in-charge, M. Chuba Ao had pointed a finger at Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma for the move, but the controversy was killed with the induction of BJP legislator Sanbor Shullai in the ministry.

Sources said Hek’s ouster was the outcome of his cold war with the CM. He was later appointed as the advisor to the CM and so was state BJP president Ernest Mawrie, who had angered a section of party leaders with his “dictatorial style of functioning”.

The year was one of dashed hope for the pressure groups, which expected the Centre to implement the inner line permit (ILP). The two-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in July to inaugurate the Interstate bus terminus and hold a meeting with all the chief ministers and chief secretaries of the north-eastern states turned out to be a missed opportunity for the pro-ILP groups.

Recently, NPP state president and Rajya Sabha member, W.R. Kharlukhi raised the issue in Parliament to receive the stock reply: the Centre is examining it.

While the pressure groups have decided to continue their movement for the ILP, the High Court of Meghalaya observed that a government order regulating the entry of Indian citizens may not be exercised. In response, the government said the entry-exit gate in Ri-Bhoi’s Umling cannot be stopped as it also functions as a checking point for COVID-19 protocols.

The entry-exit gate, set up through the implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016, was seen as a layer of mechanism to insulate the state from an influx in the absence of the ILP.

The year drew to a close with the government indicating that the construction of the Assembly building project at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong Township would be completed by May 2022.

The ₹127-crore project, being implemented by Uttar Pradesh government PSU Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd, was scheduled to be completed by December.