Meghalaya opposition urges govt to halt landfill project

Shillong, March 10 : The opposition on Thursday asked Meghalaya Government to keep on hold the proposed plans of setting up of a garbage dump at Mawlawai village, around 60 kilometres from the state capital.

Raising a call attention motion, Umroi legislator George Lyngdoh said that the residents of the area were opposing the project of setting up of this sanitary landfill as neither the Urban Affairs department nor the Ri Bhoi district administration gave much information about Government plans to acquire 200 acres of land for the sanitary landfill.

The legislator said that the Government should select sites for landfill in those areas where people, water bodies etc., will not be affected

Replying to the motion, Urban Affairs Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar said that solid waste management had emerged as main challenge for the urban areas of the state.

He said that upgradation of Shilllong marten was being done but it would reach a saturation point.

He pointed out out that a task force was constituted and public notices were issued and accordingly 11 applications were received for setting up of the landfill.

According to Dhar, the site at Mawlwai was inspected and found to be feasible.

Admitting that the protest against the proposed project has grown, the Minister said that the public hearing was done not for acquiring land but for creating awareness on the project.

He said that the proposed project can serve the purpose of East Khasi Hills as well as Ri Bhoi district.

The Minister, however, made it clear that the Government would respect the sentiments of the local people and without taking everyone on board, the Government would not go ahead with the project.