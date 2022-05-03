Concerns raised over living conditions of athletes during Meghalaya Games

Our Bureau

TURA/SHILLONG, May 2: Youth leader from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Rupa Marak has raised a literal stink over the condition in which sportspersons from Garo Hills have been accommodated in Shillong by the organizers of the upcoming 4th edition of the Meghalaya Games due to officially start on May 3.

The reaction by Rupa comes in the wake of viral photos of the accommodation provided to the sports persons that were apparently sent by some of the players themselves to their friends and relatives.

Photos of stinky, dirty toilets, lack of bathrooms and entire contingents being packed into one room have been doing the rounds leading to the entire Garo Hills literally going up in fire.

“No person should have to bear the kind of dirt that our sportspersons from Garo Hills have been subjected to. Is this place even liveable for normal humans, leave aside people who are players and have a future in sports. The organizers cannot expect people to live in such inhuman stink that too for people we hope will win the state and the country laurels one day,” said Rupa.

Marak added that as a resident of Garo Hills, he is appalled that such treatment was being meted out to sportspersons.

“Seriously if this is how they are going to be treated then I think many aspiring sports persons will think twice before taking up sport. The conduct of the Games is commendable but arrangements should have been made for the main people making up the event – the sportspersons,” said the youth leader.

Most residents of Garo Hills, who have seen the photos of the situation, have come down heavily on the organizers. Anger has even come to such an extent that many want the sports persons who are being accommodated in such conditions, to return back to their homes.

“If they cannot respect players then there is no point of our young going there. Imagine these Games are being held to commemorate 50 years of statehood for Meghalaya and this is the showcase of what we are. I can’t believe people can be treated this way,” said one Bacchan Marak.

Many others expressed similar thoughts with many even calling it a torture to even look through the pictures of what is now available on social media.

Meghalaya Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh has on Monday instructed sports authorities in the state to ensure that the stay, food and sporting activities for the athletes who were camping in the city for the ensuing Meghalaya Games are of good quality befitting the sportspersons.

“I have received reports that the accommodation, toilets and bath areas are not fit for sports persons. The Meghalaya Games is being organised by the Olympic Association and I have instructed that the facilities for the athletes should be of good quality befitting the sportspersons,” Lyngdoh said in a statement.

Taking note of the Minister’s directions, office bearers of the Meghalaya State Olympics Association rushed to the camp at JN Stadium complex to try and ensure that the place of stay, food and bath areas are of better quality.