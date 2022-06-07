Non-bailable charges against TN BJP chief in election ‘bribery’ case

Thiruvananthapuram, June 7: Exactly a year after the Kasaragod First Class Judicial Magistrate Court granted permission to file a case against BJP state President K. Surendran in an alleged election bribery case, the Kerala Police have charge sheeted him under non-bailable charges.
The petitioner demanded the arrest of BJP leaders who allegedly paid money, gave mobile phones and promised other favours to a candidate to withdraw his nomination from Manjeswaram during the elections.
K.Sundara had filed his nomination papers as a BSP candidate. He had said he was given money and mobile phone to withdraw his candidature in favour of Surendran, who contested but came a very close second.
The probe police team, which has submitted its preliminary report, has included charges under the SC/ST Act too which are non-bailable besides other charges that included bribery to sabotaging the elections.
Apart from Surendran, five more local BJP leaders were also indicted by the police.
