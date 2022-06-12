Indian television welcomes Billy Elliot: The Musical

For the first time on Indian television, Zee Theatre presents Billy Elliot: The Musical, a critically acclaimed coming-of-age story set to Sir Elton John’s music. The musical, based on the 2000 smash hit film, is set in a desolate English mining town during the 1984 miner’s strike. The story then follows the inspirational journey of a young boy who chooses ballet shoes over boxing gloves and defies gender stereotypes to follow his heart.

Even in the face of his father’s disapproval, he refuses to give up and begins to secretly prepare for an audition at the Royal Ballet School. Along the way, his love of dance not only transforms his life but also inspires others in his community to dream bigger.

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer – Special Projects, ZEEL, says, “Billy Elliot is emblematic of young people all over the world who dream of rising above their circumstances. This aspirational theme is just one of its many strengths and this musical has both an emotional core and spectacular showmanship. It offers a sensational theatrical experience that will stay with Indian audiences for a long time.’’

‘‘In fact, every single musical that we are bringing to India, be it this one or The Sound of Music Live, or Hairspray Live! or Peter Pan Live!, offers transportive entertainment and transformative hope. These stories also make for perfect family viewing because they stir our deep love for celebratory songs and dances as well as for powerful stories.”

Billy Elliot on Broadway received 15 Tony Award nominations in 2009, has been seen by over 10 million people, and has won over 80 theatre awards worldwide. It has millions of fans and was named the “Best Musical of the Decade!” by TIME Magazine in 2010.

Stephen Daldry and Brett Sullivan direct Billy Elliot: The Musical, which stars Elliot Hanna, Ruthie Henshall, and Deka Walmsley. It will be shown at Tata Play Theatre on June 12th at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. (IANSlife)