Sacchin Shrof talks about finding a brother in Bobby Deol

Mumbai, June 15 : Actor Sacchin Shrof, who is seen in the television show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, has talked about finding a brother in Bollywood actor Bobby Deol while shooting for the web series ‘Aashram 3’.

Sacchin who essays the role of politician Hukum Singh, said: “I will always have memories of my shoot experience with Bobby Deol. I still remember the first day when I met him, he was one of the sweetest people to invite me to join him for dinner and I remember we communicated for hours and that’s how the ice broke and post that there has been no looking back. He is like an older brother to me on dates.”

Sacchin, also known for featuring in shows like ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Tumhari Paakhi’, ‘Paramavatar Shri Krishna’ among others, feels the series has helped me find a beautiful bond with amazing individuals.

He continues, “In fact even during Covid-19 pandemic times we would speak everyday on calls and the entire actor gang of the series was very well connected during the lock down. Apart from him Chandan (Roy Sanyal) who is the funniest guy. I would say that he’s totally different and opposite from his role.

“Darshan (Kumar) is the super disciplined guy who will teach you to be focused about the diet plans and fitness. Tushar (Pandey) is again somebody who can crack jokes anytime.

“Adhyayan (Suman) who sings and entertains us with his beautiful voice. Everyone in the cast has turn out to be very good friends for life. ‘Aashram’ is not just a series for me, but it has given me beautiful bonds for lifetime.” (IANS)