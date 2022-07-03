Manipur’s Dangmei signs for Uzbek Super League club

New Delhi, July 2: Star forward Dangmei Grace on Saturday became the third Indian footballer to get a professional contract with a foreign club, with her transfer to Uzbekistan Super League club FC Nasaf in their ongoing season. “She will represent FC Nasaf next season. We wish her all the best! See you soon in Uzbekistan,” her former club Gokulam Kerala posted on Twitter. The Uzbekistan Super League, which commenced in June will continue till December 15, Nasaf FC has communicated in a letter to the Manipur Youth Affairs and Sports Department. “She will be playing in the three tournaments – Women’s League, Uzbekistan Cup (knock-out tournament), and Uzbekistan Super Cup during her stint,” club’s general director A Yusupov wrote. (PTI)