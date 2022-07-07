Jharkhand CM meets ailing Lalu Yadav at Delhi airport

Patna, July 7 : Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren waited at the Delhi airport to meet ailing RJD chief Lalu Yadav, who was being brought to the national capital for treatment, on Wednesday night.

While sharing the photograph, the Jharkhand chief minister said that enquired about the leader’s health from his eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti.

Soren was in the national capital to attend a government event. While returning, he learnt that the former Bihar chief minister is arriving in Delhi for the treatment. He waited at the airport for him. When the air ambulance, carrying Lalu Yadav landed at New Delhi airport, he went to the bay area and met him.

“I met with respected Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji at Delhi airport and learnt about his health status from his daughter Misa Bharti. I pray to god for his quick recovery,” Soren tweeted.

Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav was admitted in the AIIMS.

“The doctors of AIIMS know the medical history of Lalu Ji. Hence, we have admitted him here. His health is improving. As he fell from the stairs, his body movement is minimal at the moment,” said Tejashwi yadav.

Lalu Yadav’s wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi said: “He is recovering from the illness. Pray for him. He will return home very soon.”

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Tejashwi Yadav to know the leader’s health status. A couple of days ago, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, ex-deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and several other leaders of Bihar wished him a speedy recovery. (IANS)