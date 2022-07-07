Ryntih hand defending champs Lajong 3-0

SHILLONG, July 6: Ryntih SC handed defending champions Shillong Lajong FC a comprehensive 3-0 defeat in the 14th match of the Shillong Premier League 2021-22 at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Wednesday.

Wilbert Marbaniang put Ryntih in the lead in the 20th minute before completing a brace in the 67th. Substitute Allen Lyngdoh Nongbri had made it 2-0 for Ryntih in the 48th minute, scoring via a penalty.

Before the game, Ryntih had 6 points from two wins and one loss while Lajong have so far secured just 1 point from three outings.

The young Lajong side looked promising early on, with a free-kick almost leading to a goal but Amon Lepcha and Hamedamanbha Wahlang failed to get a foot onto the ball.

Ryntih, meanwhile, did not let their free-kick go to waste in the 20th minute. Restom Khriam took the kick before an unmarked Marbaniang was positioned to head it into the back of the net.

Wahlang missed a header at the start of the 32nd minute and Ryntih then had two chances within 60 seconds, with Dawanchwa Challam blocked and Dameki Khongstia then going over the crossbar.

Lajong captain Sangti Janai Shianglong was the best among his team mates up front but even his well-placed shot in the 44th minute was denied by a terrific leap by Ryntih goalkeeper Luckystar Lawai.

After the restart, Lajong’s Aman Ahlawat fouled Dawanplielad Myrchiang from behind in the box and Lyngdoh Nongbri, who had come on as a substitute at the resumption of play, made an easy convertion.

Ryntih’s third goal came after a slight blunder on Lajong’s part which led to Challam sneaking in and tapping it to his right for Marbaniang to score.

On Thursday, third-placed Rangdajied United FC will face fifth-placed Langsning FC at 4pm.