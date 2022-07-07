SC agrees to examine Zubair’s plea against UP Police FIR

New Delhi, July 7 : Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court’s refusal to quash FIR registered against him for allegedly calling Hindu seers “hatemongers”. The bench agreed to list the matter on Friday.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing Zubair, mentioned the matter before a vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and J.K. Maheshwari and sought urgent hearing on the plea.

Gonsalves said that a look at the FIR shows that there is no crime and there are death threats against his client. He added that they went to the Allahabad High Court, but no relief was granted and the court said it was premature. “Bail is sought on emergency. There are death threats on the Internet. If possible, list today at 2 pm…,” said Gonsalves. The bench agreed to list the matter and posted it for Friday.

On Monday, Zubair was produced in a court at Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh in a case registered over a tweet that allegedly referred to Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati and two other religious leaders as “hate mongers”.

On June 3, a case was registered against him at the Khairabad police station on a complaint lodged by Hindu Lion Army district president Bhagwan Sharan.

On July 2, a Delhi court rejected the bail plea of Zubair in connection with an ‘objectionable tweet’ allegedly posted against a Hindu deity, and granted his 14-day custody as sought by the Delhi Police. He will be next produced before the court on July 16.

The Delhi High Court had earlier issued a notice to the Delhi Police on a plea moved by Zubair challenging the Patiala House Courts order allowing his police custody and seizure of his laptop in connection with the alleged objectionable tweet. (IANS)