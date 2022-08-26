Disabled girl picked up from Rimpu Bagan yet to be released by police

Tura, Aug 26: A disabled young girl who was among those that got picked up during the raid on Rimpu Bagan at Edenbari on July 22 is reportedly yet to be released by the Tura police.

It may be recalled that the Tura police during the raid had picked up over 70 people who were present at the venue out of whom, many were released. Family members inform that the disabled victim who is still to be set free is a Philosophy Honours graduate.

“My daughter was bright in studies. But she is suffering from Dysarthria and has some trouble speaking clearly. She also possesses a doctor’s disability certificate for her disease,” the victim’s father said.

Meanwhile, there have been allegations by those who were already released that the disabled victim is repeatedly being questioned and ridiculed due to her inability to speak properly. They alleged that the girl is being picked on and rediculed for being involved in the incident despite her disability.

The Civil Society Women’s Organization has also questioned her detention and alleged harassment asserting that the police cannot act in this manner as per the norms of the Human Rights Commission (HRC).

“This action by police is in violation of the HRC and they have no right to do that. The names of innocent youths are being tarnished and this will have long lasting ill-effects in their future,” the organization said.