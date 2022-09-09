CS, mining secy get HC’s contempt notice

SHILLONG, Sep 8: The High Court of Meghalaya has issued a suo motu contempt notice to the state’s chief secretary and the mining secretary for flagrant and deliberate violation of its previous orders and for their wilful failure in prohibiting illegal coal mining in the state.

The notice was also for their wilful failure in declaring the quantum of coal dumped at various places despite the court’s previous orders.

The full bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Justice W Diengdoh and Justice HS Thangkhiew said the order will not be effective and will remain in abeyance as the advocate general has sought 10 days to seriously address all issues.

In its order on Wednesday, the court blamed the officials for “wilful failure to make an inventory of the exact quantum of coal at each place in terms of the order dated August 25, 2022. It will be evident that the relevant order noticed a previous inventory that may have been presented before the National Green Tribunal and carried to the Supreme Court and the various places where the coal was dumped by the roadside. The order required a fresh inventory to be made, which does not seem to have been done.”

The court also castigated the two officials for “wilful failure on the part of the contemnors in their official capacities to implement the prohibition of mining coal in the state without obtaining appropriate license” in accordance with the law. “Instances in such regard are available in plain sight, including in Khliehriat and nearby areas, and are continuously reported in newspapers. Indeed, recent deaths due to rat-hole mining have occurred and have been widely reported. As recently as last week illegal mining in a remote area of West Khasi Hills was also reported,” the court said.

“It is noticed with alarm that the administration has been attempting to obfuscate the issue which leads to the perception that the administration may not be serious in implementing the prohibition on coal mining. Rigs and like structures are used at the mining sites which are visible from quite a distance. Freshly mined coal is easy to identify and is being regularly dumped at several places in the State which previously had no collection of coal,” it said.

“There are also petitions which have been filed pertaining to the transportation of the recently mined coal and the administration turning Nelson’s eye to the same. Indeed, one of the petitions pending in this court speaks of illegally mined coal in the state being shown to have originated in Assam by forging and fabricating documents in such regard,” the court added.

The report filed by the state to demonstrate purported compliance with the order dated August 25 must immediately be placed before (retired) Justice B.P. Katakey for his verification of the steps alleged to have been taken by the state, the court ordered while listing the matter for the next round of hearing on September 22.

“High-level” connection in coal illegalities

Senior BJP leader AL Hek on Thursday alleged that from constables and officers in charge up to the level of a minister, everybody is connected with the so-called “high level” in facilitating illegal coal transportation.

He said this while reacting to the report of members of the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) detecting 50 trucks carrying coal illegally and the FIR they were trying to file being rejected by the authorities.

Stating that this illegal coal transportation has been happening from the day the MDA government took over, Hek said: “The high level is rightly pointed out by HITO. We know who the high level is with whom everyone from the constable to the DGP is connected.”

It was alleged that “high-level” individuals are controlling the illegal trade and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had sought proof from the HITO.

The HITO submitted a memorandum to state BJP president Ernest Mawrie demanding an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate into the various allegations of scams and illegalities in the state.

The list includes the construction of the new Assembly building, coal scam, smart meters scam, Saubhagya scam, teacher recruitment scam, vehicle scam of the Police PHQ, Social Welfare department’s rice scam, ADC funds scam, the ISBT scam and the Smart City scam.

The list also mentioned the NGT ban on rat-hole mining, the alleged murder of a police inspector, assault on social activists, the alleged murder of the JYF president, and illegal coke factories.

According to HITO president Donbok Dkhar, Mawrie assured them of forwarding the memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“HITO has pointed out a number of scams and illegalities, especially coal transportation. Let me study the memorandum thoroughly after which we will consult with the core committee for necessary action,” Mawrie said.