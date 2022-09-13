Prisoner on the run Rikmenlang Lamare caught by villagers at Barato

Jowai, Sep 13: Prisoner Rikmenlang Lamare who had escaped from Jowai District Jail, was apprehended by villagers of Barato in West Jaintia Hills (WJH) district on Tuesday. He was later handed over to the police.

Rikmenlang Lamare had parted ways with the group of six prisoners on the run in Shangspung forest and escaped to his native village Barato where the local residents spotted and apprehended him on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that five UTPs and one convict had escaped from the district jail here on Saturday. Among those six, five were detected by people in a forest at Shangpung village and a mob of villagers beaten four of them to death.

One of them, Ramesh Dkhar who had managed to give the mob a slip, was apprehended by villagers of Thadmuthlong village in WJH district on Monday and handed him over to Phramer Police.