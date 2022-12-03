A T Modol NPP’s poll candidate from Phulbari LAC

Shillong, Dec 3: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Saturday declared former Meghalaya Legislative Assembly speaker and congress leader, A T Mondol as the NPP candidate for Phulbari Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) for the 2023 Assembly Polls.

This announcement was made by NPP State President and Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma during a programme organised for Mondol to join the party at NPP office Shillong.

Sangma said that with the joining of Mondol, the impact will be felt not just in Phulbari but all the adjacent constituencies.

According to the CM, Mondol has always treated everybody equally and never differentiated on religious or community lines and will always take everyone together and move forward.

, “Mondol is not somebody new in politics but a well known figure throughout the state and a much well known figure in Garo hills especially plain belt region of Garo Hills,” he added

Reminding that Mondol shared a relationship with late PA Sangma and had worked together in congress, Sanma said his has come with a lot of experience and it is a great opportunity to work with him.

Addressing the people of Phulbari constituency watching the live feed of the programme, he hopes that if everyone is committed and works together not just Phulbari , the NPP will win seats in the different constituencies of plain belt.

Meanwhile, Mondol said he chose to join the NPP as he had seen stability under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma which was not the case with successive governments which in turn hampered and disrupted the benefits of the people halfway.

Stating that there is cohesiveness among all the ministers to work together and surge ahead, he said that the positive impact of initiatives of programmes like FOCUS is really felt in the rural areas where farmers are left with nothing much to do after the sowing season.

Defending the inauguration of blocks and sub-divisions by the CM, he said it requires a lot of time and planning and does not just happen as there is many aspects to it before finally declaring it..