Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on Holi

Shillong, March 7: In a new twist to the story of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the conman has shot off a letter to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Holi from jail.

Name of Jacqueline Fernandez came up in the Rs 200 crore extortion case in which Sukesh is the main accused. He is accused of extorting the money from his ex-wife.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is presently lodged in jail in the case and wished Jacqueline on Holi through a letter. The letter was also addressed to the media where he thanked the channels and social media pages for presenting his version.

In the letter, Sukesh wrote,“I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi. On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility. You know I will go to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love. My Jackie.”