Assam lady cops share experience during Women’s Day event

Guwahati, March 8: Senior as well as junior women police officers shared their inspiring stories, experiences and various challenges while serving the Assam Police during an interactive session organised on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

The one-of-a-kind session titled, ‘Women in Assam Police’ organised under the aegis of Assam Police at the Assam Police Officers’ Mess here, was moderated by singer Zublee Baruah.

Sharing her experience, deputy inspector general (DIG), CID, Indrani Baruah spoke in detail among others about the history of women police personnel in the state police force.

On the other hand, deputy inspector general (DIG)-special branch, Ratna Singha spoke about her challenges encountered while balancing her professional and personal life while being in the police force.

Briefing the audience, Sharmistha Barua, AIGP (welfare), spoke about the welfare initiatives pursued in the department to make the situation more conducive for women personnel.

Dhubri SP Aparna Natarajan shared her experience on the challenges of tackling cases of child marriages and preventing the menace in her district.

Speaking at the function, Nagaon SP Leena Doley spoke about gender-specific challenges for women police officers in the police force and shared her experience in dealing with law and order situations.

Doley also she narrated an incident related to controlling a mob and how she asked the crowd to sit down so that the people could see her and listen to what she had to say.

Additional DCP (crime) Sukanya Das recalled her role in motivating and counselling mentally-depressed people while Rangia sub-division police officer Sijal Agarwal spoke about her transition of becoming a police officer after completing her post-graduation.