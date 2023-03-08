PM Modi to attend Manik Saha’s oath taking ceremony in Tripura

Shillong, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the oath taking ceremony of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manik Saha as Chief Minister today in Tripura.

Saha will be administered oath as the CM of Tripura for the second time by Governor SN Arya.

PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda among other senior leaders will attend the oath ceremony.

Subrata Chakraborty who is the BJP Tripura chief spokesperson informed that Manik Saha will take oath at the Vivekananda ground. “The Prime Minister will participate in the programme,” Chakraborty said.

Chakraborty further said that this was the first time that any anti-Left government has retained power in the northeastern state in the past three decades.