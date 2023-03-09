Air India staff member arrested with 1.5 Kg smuggled gold

Shillong, March 9: A cabin crew of Air India Express was caught with 1.5 Kg of smuggled gold at the Kochi Airport. Customs caught him with taped gold on his wrists.

The crew member has been identified as Shafi, a resident of Wayanad in Kerala. As per Customs officials, the worth of the gold is Rs 75 lakh. He was caught after a Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi flight reached its destination. The accused is being questioned to know the source and destination of the smuggled gold.

Shafi had put the gold in a plastic cover which was then wrapped around his wrists and later covered with the shirt’s sleeves. He was searched as the Customs departments had received an input regarding the gold smuggling in the flight.

Last year a flight attendant was held at the Calicut International Airport with 1.25 Kg of gold concealed in shoes.