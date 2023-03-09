Body found on agriculture field

Nongpoh, March 9: The body of an old man with severe cuts was found this evening at his agricultural field located near the football ground of the 20 Mer Pahammawlein village.

The victim has been identified as Elius Ryndong (70) hailing from 20 Mer Pahammawlein village. Sources from the family informed that Ryndong had left his home at around 7am this morning for his agricultural field. However, they came to know about the incident at around 5:30 pm this evening.

Ri Bhoi Police, who were immediately informed of the incident, rushed to the crime scene and brought the cadaver to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for post mortem. An investigation is on.