Driver kills prominent doctor in Pakistan’s Hyderabad, arrested

Shillong, March 9: A prominent dermatologist from Pakistan’s Hyderabad was killed by his driver after both of them entered into an altercation. The incident took place on Tuesday after the Holi festivities.

The doctor identified as Dharam Dev Rathi was killed by his driver Hanif Leghari. The incident sent shock-waves among the Hindu community in the country. Police informed the media that the driver killed Rathi by slitting his throat.

Police were able to arrest the killer from his home in Khairpur of Pakistan. A staff member of the doctor told the police that Rathi and Hanif had a verbal brawl after which the latter took a knife from the kitchen and entered Rathi’s room and slit his throat. The accused later fled from the spot in a car.

Giyan Chand Essarani Pakistan’s Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs lauded the police for arresting the killer. Essarani said that justice will be delivered.

The Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) women’s wing chief Faryal Talpur said that the incident was distressing as the Hindu community was celebrating the festival of Holi.