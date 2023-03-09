Shillong, March 9: Known for his comic roles in movies, filmmaker and actor Satish Kaushik (66) passed away today morning due to a massive heart attack.

Satish Kaushik was in Gurgaon when he suffered a heart attack and was immediately rushed to Fortis hospital. His body will be brought to Mumbai after postmortem, reports suggested.

Kaushik’s friend Anupam Kher announced the news of his death this morning on Twitter by writing, I know death is the ultimate truth of the world. But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop on 45 year-old friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish”.

Satish Kaushik has directed many movies. He was an alumnus of National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India. He started his career in theater along with many other actors who later became popular in Bollywood.