Alia is a better mother than wife, says Ranbir Kapoor

Shillong, March 10: While it has been a year since Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot, the former believes that Alia is a better mother than wife.

In a recent chat show, when Ranbir who welcomed a baby girl – Raha – in November last, was asked whether Alias was a better mother or a wife, he said, “Alia is amazing in both but I would say better mother”.

Talking about the importance of burping for infants, Ranbir said that he changes Raha’s diapers but is more skilled in burping her after her feed.

He said “Many people, especially those who don’t have kids, are not aware that burping is a very important thing among newborns, especially in the first few months. Every time the baby feeds, you have to burp the baby at least two times” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently promoting his latest movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor.