UP Warriorz eye second win, RCB look to bounce back

Mumbai, March 9: Alyssa Healy led UP Warriorz will look to register their second win in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Brabourne Stadium, here on Friday.

The UP Warriorz began their campaign at the WPL 2023 with a bang, as Grace Harris’ incredible power-hitting helped them clinch a sensational 3-wicket win against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.

In their opener, the Warriorz were in a spot of bother with the Giants bowling picking important wickets, however, a solid counter-attack from Kiran Navgire, Harris and Sophie Ecclestone provided the team with right amount of impetus in the home stretch, as they ran out comfortable winners on the night.

RCB have a good team and it won’t be easy at all, but as long as we can execute our plans the way we need, the Warriorz should be able to respond to whatever situation comes our way,” said captain Healy on the eve of the match. (IANS)

Match starts at 7.30 pm today