Xi Jinping elected as China’s president for third term

By The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 10: Xi Jinping was today elected as the President of China for the third term after at least 3000 members of the Parliament, National People’s Congress (NPC) voted for him.

Interestingly there was no other candidate in the fray other than Xi Jinping. He became the chairman of the Central Military Commission of China.

Zhao Leji was elected as the new chairman of the parliament and Han Zheng as the new vice president. Xi Jinping was elected as the general secretary of the Communist party last year.

Jinping has himself abolished the two-term limit for being a president of China in 2018 meaning he can be the president of the country till he retires.

