BSF truck accused of creating menace on Shillong street

Shillong, March 14: Vehicular traffic came to halt for sometime on usually clogged Shillong streets, when a motor-cycle rider engaged in a heated argument with a BSF personnel driving a BSF truck at the Civil Hospital junction on Wednesday afternoon accusing the latter of reckless driving posing threat to life of people on the road.

The motor-cycle rider alleged that the BSF truck nearly hit his wife and his young son because of reckless driving. The traffic police personnel had to intervene as the traffic came to a halt.

