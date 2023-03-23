Security at Indian High Commission in London to be reviewed after acts of violence

Shillong, March 23: The security at the Indian High Commission in London will be reviewed, according to UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, after “unacceptable acts of violence” against the mission’s workers.

Cleverly’s comments came in the wake of a large protest by Khalistani organisations outside the India House in London’s Westminster on Wednesday.

“We are reviewing the security at the Indian High Commission with the Metropolitan Police and will make the necessary measures to safeguard the staff’s safety, just as we did for today’s demonstration. We will always take seriously the security of the High Commission and other foreign embassies in the UK, prevent events like this from happening, and deal forcefully when they do,” he said.

Following the acts of violence, the British foreign secretary stated that a police investigation was ongoing. He also reaffirmed that the UK government is in contact with New Delhi, the Indian embassy, and the Indian mission to settle the diplomatic scuffle the incident sparked.

“Vikram Doraiswami, the high commissioner of India to London, has been informed of our opinion that acts of violence towards workers at the Indian High Commission are unacceptable. We are in continuous contact with both the Indian Government in Delhi and the Indian High Commission in London as the police investigation continues”, Cleverly stated.

The Khalistani supporters were protesting against the action of police in Punjab against pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh who is also the leader of ‘Waris Punjab De’ organisation.

India strongly protested the violence at the Indian High Commission in London by calling British Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday evening.

The Indian government condemned the event and expressed its disapproval of the UK government’s disregard for the safety of Indian diplomatic staff and facilities there.