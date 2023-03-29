Security Copilot: Microsoft launches GPT-4 based AI-Powered cyber security tool

Shillong, March 29: Microsoft has launched a tool to assist cyber security professionals to identify breaches, threat signals, and analyse data in a better way. Based on the GPT-4 generative artificial intelligence model from OpenAI, the tool named ‘Security Copilot’ was launched Tuesday.

This new prompt box will assist security analysts in performing duties like summarising incidents, examining vulnerabilities, and disseminating information among coworkers on a pinboard.

Microsoft’s newly introduced security-specific model is fed with more than 65 trillion signals daily.

The launch comes amid the company’s series of statements to incorporate AI into the list of its well-known products.

Through multi-billion dollar investments in ChatGPT owner OpenAI, the company has also tried to outpace competitors.

Microsoft also launched an image-creation feature for Bing and Edge last week. This feature will use OpenAI’s DALL-E technology to generate images based on word input.

Users of the most recent AI-powered versions of Bing and Edge preview will have access to the tool, known as “Bing Image Creator”. According to a blog article by Microsoft, Bing Image Creator will be integrated into Bing chat and will launch on Tuesday for users on desktop and mobile in Creative mode.

The company also unveiled Microsoft 365 Copilot earlier this month, an AI-driven update for its productivity applications.