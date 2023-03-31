Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha getting married? Singer Hardy Sandhu confirms

Shillong, March 31: It has been days since the rumours of Parineeti Chopra dating Raghav Chadha started doing the rounds. Fans of the actor were curious to know if she was going to marry Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member Parliament (MP).

On March 22, they went on a dinner date. The next day, they got together for lunch. The families of the two are reportedly seeking for a good date for the engagement ceremony, despite the fact that the two have remained mum on the issue.

Also congratulating Raghav and Parineeti, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora stoked speculation about the couple’s engagement. Harrdy Sandhu, who co-starred with Parineeti Chopra in movie ‘Code Name: Tiranga’, has now stated that she is marrying Raghav Chadha.

Singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu during an interview with a news organization has officially announced Parineeti and Raghav’s impending marriage. Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu produced the spy thriller from 2022. “I am overjoyed that it is finally taking place. I wish her the best of luck,” he said.

Moreover, Harrdy claimed to have called Parineeti and congratulated her. “Sure”, he admitted, “I called and congratulated her”.