Meghalaya govt can’t implement reservation roster retrospectively

Shillong, April 1: Senior advocate VGK Kynta has said Meghalaya government cannot implement the reservation roster system retrospectively.

He said the Supreme Court was clear that any policy cannot be retrospective, and the roster system should be implemented prospectively.

Kynta said the Meghalaya government cannot go against the February 1995 judgement of the apex court in the case of RK Sabharwal versus the state of Punjab.

The senior advocate said that the office memorandum to put in place a roster system in accordance with reservation policy of 1972 complying with the directive of the High Court was prepared without proper examination and weighing the pros and cons.

He said that the government must rectify or correct it and make the 2022 reservation roster prospective, not retrospective.

On the government’s suggestion that anyone with grievances over the roster system should go to court, Kynta said there should not be any rush for legal recourse as the matter can be resolved politically.