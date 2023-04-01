RPF celebrates ‘Raising Day’ in Tura

Tura, April 1: The 120th battalion of the CRPF celebrated its ‘Raising Day’ in its headquarters at Dakopgre in the town of Tura today, Apr 1.

The program began with the wreath laying ceremony to honour its martyrs with commandant of the battalion, Pramod Kr Singh receiving a guard of honour in a ceremonial function held at the Quarter Guard.

During his address to the gathered force members Singh informed on the contribution of the battalion for the cause and welfare of the state of Meghalaya. He also spoke of the dedication and excellence that the troops performed in during the recently concluded election which he said helped in ensuring a free and fair and peaceful election.

The occasion also provided the troops an occasion to bond while cherishing the values of the CRPF.

Further during his address, Singh reiterated the traditions of the force while highlighting the core values of ‘service and loyalty’.

An inter company volleyball match, cultural programs as well as a ‘Bara Khana’ took place during the function today.