21 die in US as storms sweep through South and Midwest regions

Shillong, April 2: The death toll from the devastating storms and strong tornadoes that tore through the south-central and eastern US has risen to 21. Numerous people have also been injured.

On Saturday, as it moved eastward across the South and Midwest of the United States, a severe storm carrying strong winds and torrential rains tore through small towns and major cities, devastating homes and businesses. During the severe weather outbreak on Friday, four additional deaths were confirmed in Illinois, bringing the total to 21.

As per the reports, there were seven fatalities in Tennessee county, four in Wynne, Arkansas, three in Sullivan, Indiana, and four in Illinois. Tennessee is among the states that have been impacted the hardest by the storms that have been occurring since Friday.

This weekend’s storms in the Midwest and the South are reportedly tearing apart buildings, tossing cars around like toys, shattering glass, and downing trees, according to several survivors.

Homes were demolished, trees were split, and entire neighbourhood were wrecked by suspected tornadoes in as many as eight states. Reports suggested that residents of Wynne in Tennessee discovered the high school’s roof torn, its windows blown out, and massive trees lying on the ground.