Production of Alto 800 stopped due to financial unviability: Report

Shillong, April 2: Production of Alto 800, Maruti Suzuki India’s (MSI) entry-level vehicle, has reportedly been discontinued. One of the hatchbacks produced by the manufacturer with the highest sales has been put on hold.

According to the assessment, it would not have been “financially viable” to modify the Alto 800 to conform to BS6 Phase 2 standards.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales of Maruti Suzuki India, was quoted by India Today as saying, “What we have observed is that the entry-level hatchback category, where it (the Alto 800) operates, has been falling down over the years.” He continued by saying that the volumes fell as a result of the sharp increase in the cost of purchasing vehicles in this market.

The rising cost of purchasing automobiles is also caused by increase in the cost of materials, the cost of transportation, and other forms of taxation.

In addition, Srivastava noted that while the cost of acquisition had gone up, the income levels of customers in this market group had not.

Hence, the affordability element for purchasing a car in this sector has decreased, which is why this segment’s overall volume has decreased, stated Maruti’s senior executive officer.

According to Maruti Suzuki’s website, the Alto 800 costs between $3.54 and $5.13 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi).

The 796cc petrol engine in the Alto 800 produces a maximum of 48PS and a maximum of 69Nm of torque. In 2000, the hatchback was introduced in India. Till 2010, Maruti sold 1,800,000 automobiles. After then, the Alto K10 was released in India. Maruti has sold 950,000 units of the Alto K10 and 1,700,000 units of the Alto 800 since 2010.