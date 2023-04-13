A’CHIK holds meet, submits memo to Dy CM on Roster system, winter capital

Tura, April 13: The A’chik Concious Holistic Integrated Krima (A’CHIK) on Thursday demanded that discussion on the issue of setting up of the Winter Capital in Tura and that of maintaining 1972 as cut-off date for the Roster System be included in the next Cabinet meeting or all party meeting, whichever is convened.

In its petition to Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, the organization while informing that the issue of setting up of a Winter Capital has already been raised with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, warned that there would be no compromise on the issue of cut-off date for the Roster system and that the year 1972 be considered to bring equity to the injustices meted out to the A’chik people.

“The A·chik Conscious Integrated Krima (ACHIK) would like to reiterate on behalf of the A·chik people to openly take a stand that there would not be any compromise on the cut-off date and the year 1972 should be considered for the Roster System of Meghalaya Job Reservation Policy which is a system to bring equity to the injustices met out to the people of A·chik people,” it said.

The organisation warned that if its demands are unheeded, it would not hesitate to resort to democratic rallies and demonstrations under the provisions of Indian Constitution adding, mobilisation by the organisation for the same has already started throughout the Garo Hills.

“The organisation would not stop at democratic rallies and demonstrations but would approach even the Apex court if injustice is meted out to the A·chik people during the decisions of the Cabinet or All Party Meet on the issue of Roster System of Meghalaya Job Reservation Policy,” it added.

Meanwhile, to discuss on the two issues was held on the same day between groups, citizens and school students was held at Baghmara in South Garo Hills.

During the meeting, the Vice President of the organization called out to the A’chik people to join hands for the cause. He reminded that the rights and entitlement of the Garos were robbed for 50 years and the people are now merely demanding that this injustice be rectified once and for all.