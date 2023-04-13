Indian Army’s hospitality at Mechuka height bowls over Arunachal children

Guwahati, April 13: It was a day full of fun, adventure sports, learning and exposure to the magnificence of the country’s frontier at Mechuka height in Arunachal Pradesh for 198 school children selected from 21 districts across India’s sunrise state where Indian Army soldiers brave all odds to keep the border well-guarded round-the-clock throughout the year.

The schoolchildren had an engrossing experience a couple of days back under the guidance of India Army personnel posted at Mechuka indulging the adventure crafts like rock climbing, trekking, handling modern weapons besides indulging in various games, a defence source informed today.

The young minds were at the awe over the picturesque natural landscape in that eastern most part of India where the Army had facilitated a visit for them to know first-hand how it feels like to be with the brave soldiers of the country guarding our frontiers so that we can live our life and work in peace thereby contribute our mite to the progress of the nation.