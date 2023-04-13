Pala accuses BJP, MDA of hatching design divide Khasis and non-Khasis

Shillong, April 13: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president, Vincent Pala on Friday fired a salvo at the MDA Government including its important partner BJP trying to divide the society including tribals and non-tribals.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Vincent Pala said that the design of the MDA Government is to create a division between Khasis and non Khasis, among religions and even on issue of reservation.

Asking people to realize the intention of BJP and its partners here in Meghalaya, he added that the BJP in its manifesto had promised of inquiring into all the allegations of corruption and scams but soon after elections, they themselves are working together to cover up many things.

“The BJP today says something and tomorrow it does something else,” Pala said while adding that the BJP and its partners here in Meghalaya are working for the interest of their party workers and rich people rather than working for the interest of the people.

The BJP in its Sankalp Patra had announced to form an STF under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the corruption cases in the state.

However, within hours of the counting of votes, the BJP had rushed to Conrad Sangma to form a coalition Government in Meghalaya.

Accusing BJP of working overtime to divide the society, he added that the Congress on the other hand unites the society.

Meanwhile, the party on Thursday also held a meeting to chalk out strategy for the upcoming Sohiong polls. The party in the meeting appointed in charge for different units in Sohiong as the party has 100 units in the constituency and these units need to be activated.