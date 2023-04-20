AHAM denies mass resignation of members  

Tura, April 20: The AHAM CEB in Tura has denied any knowledge of the alleged resignation of 71 of its members from Tura and Assam as claimed earlier and maintained that the claim could be a mere ploy by some disgruntled elements to draw public attention.

“I have not received a single resignation letter and am shocked by the revelation. Some of those members were already ex-communicated during the term of former president, Champion R Sangma,” President, George Prince Cheran said.