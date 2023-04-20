Best shares to buy now: TCS, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC bank

Shillong, April 20: There is no way to know the best shares as the markets in India are very volatile and may go up or down anytime. However there are three companies including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever and HDFC bank whose shares have shown positive growth during past long time.

Prior to their quarterly and annual earnings announcements on April 20, attention will be focused on HCL Technologies and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. This is likely to take the markets up and many people are keeping a watch over the happenings in the stock market.

Today on April 20, the quarterly results will also be released by Cyient, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Bodhi Tree Multimedia, Orient Green Power Company, Oriental Hotels, Rajnish Wellness.

However this may impact the markets in a positive way and there is a need to know best shares one should but at this time.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

One of the safest stocks to invest in is Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), an Indian firm dedicated to offering information technology (IT) services, as well as digital and business solutions.

Hindustan Unilever

An Indian firm called Hindustan Unilever Limited manufactures consumer goods. It is a division of the British business Unilever. Its main office is in Mumbai. One of the widely used share options among investors is this one.

HDFC Bank

This is an India-based bank which has shown good results in shares and mutual funds.