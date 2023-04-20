Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engaged? Report claims wedding in October

Shillong, April 20: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha who are rumoured to be dating are now engaged, a report has claimed.

After the Bollywood actress was seen with Raghav not just once, but several times in the past, love rumours about her took out like wildfire on the internet. These rumours were fueled by their frequent public appearances. A silver band was recently noticed on Parineeti’s ring finger amid engagement rumours.

She was even photographed outside the home of famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra. A report now suggests that the ‘Roka’ ceremony has been done by the family members. The report further suggests that they might get married by the end of October this year.

According to a source close to the couple, Parineeti and Raghav’s roka ceremony has been done. They are both quite thrilled because it was a family affair. By the end of October this year, the couple is most likely to get married. Before starting the wedding festivities, Raghav and the actress must attend to job commitments, therefore they are not in a rush.

The Jio MAMI Film Festival will take place in India at the same time that Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti’s cousin sister, will be there. The festival’s chair, Priyanka, is rumoured to fly down to attend this year’s event. According to the report, Parineeti’s wedding and her sister’s trip to India will take place at the same time.