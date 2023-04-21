District admin bans outdoor activities in EKH schools

SHILLONG, April 20: The state government on Thursday termed the heatwave situation in the state as “under control” and asserted that the Health Department is focused on dealing with any eventuality.

As a precautionary measure, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has prohibited all outdoor activities in all schools in the district until further order.

In addition, all educational institutions located around Dangar Area under Mawsynram Block will remain closed with effect from 21 April 2023 for a week, or until further order, whichever is earlier.

“Right now we are worried about the heatwave and are focusing on what the government can do to address the same,” Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

Informing that advisories have been sent to the respective DCs to instruct schools to ensure children do not expose themselves unduly to sunshine and outdoor activities, Lyngdoh said, “So far things are under control. We have not got any report that is alarming in any way.”