Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hit or flop? Collections explain everything

Shillong, April 23: Much hyped Salman Khan starrer movie Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on Friday and since fans are waiting to know if the movie will be hit or flop?

Along with an ensemble cast that includes Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, Venkatesh, and Vijender Singh, the film is directed by Farhad Samji. Critics and viewers have given the movie mostly favourable to mixed reviews.

Due to the festival, the Salman Khan starrer is anticipated to draw a sea of admirers on Saturday and Sunday. The movie has made reasonable collection on day 2 and 3.

Early indicators suggested that on the second day after its release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has seen a rise in popularity. Recent media sources state that the movie made between Rs 24 and 26 crores on Day 2 of domestic release. With the most recent figures, its overall revenue is currently between 39.81 and 41.81 crore. It debuted to 15.81 crore in domestic theatres for the uninitiated.

Day 3 collections of Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan are expected to cross Rs 32 crore in India.

Salman Khan’s second-lowest opening for a film is now Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, after Dabangg, which debuted in 2010 and earned 14.50 crore. Bharat, which debuted in 2019 and earned 42.30 crore on day 1, is Salman Khan’s highest Eid opening to date.

Returning, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will strive for a similar trend line on its 3rd day, which is Sunday, in order to even get closer to the 100 crore mark after earning between 39 and 41 crore in its first two days of release.