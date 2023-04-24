UP police finds blood-stains inside murdered gangster Atiq Ahmed’s office

Shillong, April 24: Blood traces were discovered by Prayagraj police inside the partially demolished office of murdered gangster Atiq Ahmed.

Blood stains were discovered on the stairs and on a white piece of cloth that was kept on a sofa in the office in Prayagraj’s Chakia district. It’s unclear whose blood there were stains.

Police are looking into the matter.

On April 15, Atiq was being escorted for a medical test in Prayagraj by a police team when he was shot dead at close range by three assailants. He was being held by police. Live video of the entire shooting was documented.

In the murder of Umesh Pal, Atiq was charged.

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards were shot and killed in Prayagraj on February 24. The following day, an FIR was lodged at the Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, assistants Ghulam and Guddu Muslim, and nine other people.