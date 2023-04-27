Tiger tranquilised after two bodies found in bushes in Uttarakhand’s Pauri

Shillong, April 27: Days after two bodies were discovered having been mauled by an animal, a tiger in Uttarakhand was tranquillised by a team from the forest department.

On April 13, when the first body with significant injuries was discovered, panic swept across the whole village of Dalla in Uttarakhand’s Rikhnikhal. The authorities were alerted when a 72-year-old also suffered the same fate two days later in the Simli village of the Dhumakot tehsil.

The bodies of both people were found in the bushes.

The tiger that was tranquillised, according to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Swapnil Anirudh, is thought to be one and a half years old. He declared that the tiger would be relocated to the rescue facility at Corbett National Park.

A search effort is actively underway because the authorities suspect the presence of two additional tigers in the region.

The district magistrate imposed a nighttime curfew in Pauri, and all schools within ten km of the occurrences were closed until Wednesday. The authorities have not yet made an announcement regarding the extension of prohibitory measures. Officials also cautioned the citizens against leaving their homes unattended.

To find the two remaining tigers, a team from the Kalagarh Tiger Reserve, the Lansdowne and Garhwal forest divisions, state police officers, and home guards are scouring the area.