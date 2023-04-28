Dehumanising language

Editor,

I was surprised and outraged at the language used by the Federation of Shillong Hotels in the news report “Hoteliers’ body nudges DC on unregulated hawking at PB,” (ST April 27, 2023) in their petition addressing the Deputy Commissioner regarding, “unregulated hawkers operating in the market area.” They use the words “hawker-infested street” to describe the congestion in the streets, and the phrase “hawkers need to be curtailed which otherwise could well explode into an irrevocable situation,” to prescribe a solution to get rid of the hawkers. In other words, they’re saying, “The hawkers are a pestilence that need to be quashed.” This dehumanizing language used by the Federation is the last thing we need if we are to find a solution that works for the common good. If their goal is to create something pleasant for the visitors to the city, they should first show some humanity towards their neighbours.

I hope the Federation will take the sensible step and advocate that the State Government implements the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act 2014, a piece of legislation that makes room for everyone in the city.

SC advisory to judges

From time to time advisories are issued by the Supreme Court to maintain the sanctity of the judiciary. This time the Supreme Court has asked judges to refrain from appearing for interviews or to speak to the media on any case which they are presently handling or are likely to handle in the future because like Caesar’s wife they must be above the remotest suspicion of bias. For ready reference I quote three instances when the Supreme Court had to issue such kind of advisories in the recent past.

Recently the Supreme Court had made adverse remarks against the lower courts which compels a common man to say that there is a hangover of power in the judiciary. These cases are related to blanket bail against future action also and in a judgement of a trial court where a person is awarded life imprisonment till death and in yet another case the Supreme Court commented whether the judgement is in Latin.

In the first case the apex court had expressed ‘shock’ over an “unprecedented” order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court giving a blanket protection from arrest to a former Punjab DGP in all pending and future criminal cases against him till April 20. This is an unprecedented order. How can a future course of action be stayed? The Supreme Court requested the High Court to dispose of the petition by another judge and not the same judge within two weeks. Punjab Advocate General assailed the High Court order and said,” There’s blanket stay and protection against everything. Whatever it may be, you can’t pass an order saying that in future cases also he can’t be arrested.” In another case the Supreme Court had delivered a judgement that trial courts cannot extend “life term” to “life in jail .

In the Sriharan case, a Constitution Bench had ruled that the power to impose a modified punishment providing for any specific jail term or imprisonment till the end of the convict’s life as an alternative to death penalty, can be exercised only by the High Court and Supreme Court and not by any other court. In a third case the Supreme Court had to return the case to Himachal Pradesh High Court with instructions to rewrite the order and even made the comment whether the order was in Latin. Every judgement should be clear whether the appellant or defendant had won or lost a case.

The Supreme Court further pointed out that the lives of judges must be above controversy and indeed a reticent hermit-like lifestyle is expected from people holding high judicial office. Justice Chandrachud was therefore on the mark when he questioned whether a judge who has given an interview on a political personality should continue to hear the matter.

Govt should come clean on power scenario

Meghalaya stands out for its power cuts. It appears that there are attempts to keep the real facts of the health of the MeECL from the public eye. The Power Minister has been giving many lame excuses such as Meghalaya’s dependence on water for power generation. This is nothing new. Meghalaya suffers from a dry spell during the winters. This is not something new. Is the Power Minister saying that in 50 years we have not devised any other method of overcoming this problem? And what does ‘overdrawing’ mean? Who is overdrawing power? The public or the industries? Are cement companies not supposed to have captive power plants? Do they have them? If not, why not?

We the public want transparency from this Government. We want to know the whys and wherefores about how MeECL has reached this point in its life. Where does the incompetence lie? The public cannot be punished for the incompetent manner in which this PSU has been managed for so many years without any end in sight to its problems. How long will it be before the Corporation collapses and what happens thereafter? What about the smart meter scam? Why have the findings of the enquiry committee appointed by the Government (which in itself is faulty because how can a government ever indict itself) not been made public? Or is the Government now waiting for some public interest litigation (PIL) even on this issue? On its own, the Government does not seem capable of doing anything that is in public interest.

It is sad but true that Meghalaya has become an accursed state but for this we have to blame the people we have elected. Meghalaya deserves better but who will redeem us from the mess we are in?

