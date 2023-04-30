CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023: Two strong teams to face each other at Chennai

Shillong, April 30: On Sunday in Chepauk, the four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next IPL 2023 encounter.

The MS Dhoni-led team will enter this match after suffering a 32-run loss to Rajasthan Royals, but they will be the favourites to defeat PBKS. Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar’s injuries are a problem for CSK, but they are managing the situation well since young players like Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana are making good contributions. There is a probability that CSK will play PBKS with the same lineup.

In Jaipur, a high-flying CSK was ambushed as the batters fell short of the required 203 runs to defeat the Royals.

The CSK batting lineup, which has proven effective, struggled against RR. Despite being in excellent form, opener Devon Conway struggled.

In addition to Conway, CSK’s notable hitters have included opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube, who has demonstrated his ability to score quickly.

The CSK think-tank may be concerned about Ravindra Jadeja’s lack of runs, but the all-rounder more than makes up for it with his excellent bowling and fielding.

The fans would be ecstatic if the talismanic captain faced even a few deliveries because Dhoni seemed to be on a farewell run.

When the Royals went on the offensive, Dhoni turned to his spinners, and Maheesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja were able to stop the bleeding right away.

Devin Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, and Akash Singh make up CSK’s predicted starting lineup versus PBKS.