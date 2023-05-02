Musical workshop held in Tura

Tura, May 2: A two-day Prime Music Incubation Workshop was recently organized by Durama Association of Music & Arts (DAMA) in collaboration with the PRIME Meghalaya at the latter’s office in Tura, where musicians, producers and song writers from Garo Hills participated.

The Music Production and Song-writing writing workshop was led by Mikhail Marak, an accomplished alumnus of SRFTI (Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute) Kolkata, India while a career-oriented workshop was conducted by Titto Sangma, an esteemed music teacher and founder of the renowned Rhythm School of Music.

The second day of the workshop saw discussion on Music Production by renowned musicians from other parts of the country among other events.