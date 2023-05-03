Crack appears in Rymphum bridge on Myntang river

Jowai, May 3: The structure of one road bridge that connects Laskein to Barati and nearby villages in West Jaintia Hills, has been found to have a crack that poses danger to the commuters of the region.

Regarding this matters the Jaintia Student Movement (JSM) Laskein Circle, led by Fortune Suiam urged the Deputy Commissioner of WJHD, to take prompt action in mending the bridge from its present status so as to enhance its quality thus enable the commuters to travel safe this bridge is a communication lifeline of several villages of the area.

JSM also insisted on preventing the overloaded truck to ply on this bridge until the crack is repaired.