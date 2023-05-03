PDF to merge with NPP on Saturday: Conrad Sangma

Shillong, May 3: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma has disclosed that the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) Central Executive Committee has decided to merge with the National People’s Party (NPP).

While speaking at an election rally to drum up support for the NPP candidate from Sohiong constituency, Samlin Malngiang on Tuesday night, Sangma who is also the national president of the NPP, revealed that the merger would take place on Saturday ahead of the by-poll to Sohiong on May 10.