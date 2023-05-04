Poor implementation of JJM in EGH village revealed

Tura, May 4: The poor implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has once again come to the fore with the newly constructed water tank meant to supply water to villagers at Bansinggre village in East Garo Hills, already developing a huge crack rendering it useless.

Interestingly, the village comes under the constituency which the current PHE minister himself represents.

The poor implementation of the mission was brought to light on Thursday by the A’chik Organization for Social Welfare (AOSW), which has its base at Williamnagar. A photo of the newly constructed water tank provided by the organization shows a huge crack running from the top to the bottom.

Meanwhile, stating that such poor implementation of the project aimed at providing drinking water to each and every household goes against the vision of the JJM, the organization while condemning the same has urged concerned authorities to look into the matter.