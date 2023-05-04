Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price: Should the investors hold or sell the stock?

Shillong, May 4: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. shares rose in early trade on Thursday, but the stock later fell into the negative territory and lost more than 3%.

Analysts claim that the stock has had a vertical upmove and that indications are extremely overbought. Despite the fact that there are no indications of weakness, it would be wise to book some profits.

In today’s early trading, the share gained more than 5% and reached a new 52-week high on the BSE of 139.50.

The share price rose 4.2% from the previous close price of Rs 130.20 to open at Rs 135.65.